DNR issues red flag warning for several area counties

The Wisconsin DNR has issued a red flag warning for a number of area counties, citing windy and hot conditions.
The warning was issued in conjunction with the National Weather Service, and is in place from 1-7 p.m. for the following counties:
- Adams
- Waupaca
- Waushara
- Wood
The DNR says they're prohibiting burning with all DNR-issued burn permits where they have burn restriction authority.
Campfires, ashes from fireplaces, outdoor grills, smoking, chainsaws, off-road vehicles or other small engines can potentially throw a spark, ignite a fire and spread quickly.
The DNR says they responded to 15 wildfires in the state last week, including several in the counties under the red flag warning.
They also say they expect continued dry, elevated fire conditions on Monday.
For the latest from the DNR on fire danger and wildfire reports, click here.