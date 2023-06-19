 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NORTH-CENTRAL AND PORTIONS
OF NORTHEAST WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Calumet, Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln,
Marathon, Northern Marinette, Menominee, Northern Oconto, Oneida,
Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago
and Wood.

Due to favorable meteorological conditions combined with the
presence of aged smoke originating from Canadian wildfires,
enhanced production of surface ozone will cause the air quality
index to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY
level. The best chance to reach the UNHEALTHY air quality index
will occur across south central and southeast Wisconsin. In these
areas, people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older
adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should avoid prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while
everyone should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. Elsewhere in
the advisory area, the sensitive groups described above should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

DNR: More dead fish as weather warms

  • Updated
  • 0
DNR advises the public that they may see more dead fish because of warmer weather

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - The heat is on, and that can mean warmer waters too.

The DNR saying because of that, people may see more dead fish, called 'fish kills'.

"Fish kills in the wild are often due to a multitude of reasons. Often multiple reasons at once," said Nicole Nietlisbach, an aquatic veterinarian for the Wisconsin DNR. 

One of those reasons is hotter air heating up the water.

"It's part of the natural world and the natural environment," said Nietlisbach. "It's good to kind of remind the public that this can happen and remind them what to do when and if they do see a fish (sick)." 

Those reasons also include pathogens that thrive in warm waters and what could be a low level of oxygen as well.

Algae blooms can absorb that oxygen which fish need to live.

"The algae is actually utilizing the dissolved oxygen within that water causing a low oxygen state to happen," said Heather Schlesser, an agriculture educator with UW-Extension Marathon County.

Those algae blooms can also block other underwater vegetation from growing and giving off that oxygen.

"(Algae) will actually take up that oxygen," said Schlesser. "So then if there's a lot of them, they also block out the sunlight and everything so that prevents the plants from growing underneath and the plants of course help put oxygen back into the water."

The DNR suggests to look out for fish swimming abnormally, gasping at the surface, and any physical flaws such as bumps or white spots.

For those who accidentally catch a sick fish, the DNR suggests to wear gloves when handling it and call your local fish biologist.

"The local biologist can check it out if they're available," said Nietlisbach. "We can collect the fish from them and we can look into what's going on with the fish."

These sick fish should not be consumed by any person or pets.

The DNR says they want to be let known of these so they can make sure that there's not a bigger issue going on.

