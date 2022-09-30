DNR opens hunting education course before season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Gun hunting season is right around the corner and before you bring your fix home, the DNR is pushing those to take a hunting education class for those who haven't
Anyone born on or after January, 1st 1963, must complete one of these classes before you're allowed to buy a license.
You only have to take this class once and you're good to hunt without taking another class.
"Treat every firearm as if it were loaded, always keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction, be sure of your target what's before and beyond, and always keep your finger outside the trigger guard until ready to fire," said Conservation Warden for the DNR, Josh Litvinoff.
There were 12 hunting related injuries in Wisconsin in 2021, and the DNR is looking to completely avoid any other incidents for this season.