Dog bites woman at Sandy's Bark Park on Monday, Health Dept. seeks help finding dog

RIB MOUNTAIN (WAOW) — The Marathon County Health Department needs help finding a dog who bit a woman near the entrance of Sandy's Bark Park on Monday.
The woman was bitten by the dog at around 10:15 a.m. Monday (March 27) at the Rib Mountain dog park.
The dog is described as a dark brown, larger-sized mixed breed. According to a Marathon County news release, the dog had medium length fur and a long fluffy tail and was wearing a collar. The dog owner was described as a middle-aged woman wearing a black and white ski jacket and black hat.
The woman was removing the leash to get the dog into her vehicle when the dog noticed the victim's dog and ran towards it. The victim put herself between the dogs and was bit by the attacking dog.
The Health Department says in the release:
"It's very important that we contact the dog owner in order to quarantine the dog for the 10 days following the bite." A quarantine is required by Wisconsin Rabies Control Law after a person is bit by a dog regardless of vaccination status.
If you know the owner of the dog or who the dog belongs to, please contact Marathon County Health Department at 715-261-1908 or Marathon County Dispatch at 715-261-7792.