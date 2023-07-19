Dog park says "no small kids allowed"

MARSHFIELD, Wis. -- (WAOW) "No kids allowed." Usually, you'll see signs like that outside of an R-rated movie, but if you live in Marshfield, you'll see them at your local dog park.
Kids ages 8-18 will be allowed with an adult, and kids under eight will be banned all together, park leaders said that safety was at the top of their minds when making the decision.
Jessi Betz, the president of the park, said, "Kids are very excitable, and they waive their hands a lot and they run, which then gets the dogs excited, and we just don't want anything to happen to children, and we also don't want anything to happen to our dogs or our owners."
They said that since a lot of large breeds like Great Danes and Burmese Mountain Dogs, small kids can get trampled on accident, and if a kid gets bitten after provoking a dog, the dog will most likely be put down.
If you still want to take your kids to the park, they have a special side area for families with small children.
Betz said, "They certainly can bring their children if they want to use the small park, it's just that we don't want them in the large park with all of the other dogs. So if they want to bring their dog and use the small park, they're certainly welcome."
But they wanted to make it clear that the dog park, was for the dogs.