 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NORTH CENTRAL AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon,
Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara,
Wood.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires has entered northwest
Wisconsin and will move southeast today into Thursday morning. We
will continue to monitor PM2.5 concentrations closely and adjust
the air quality advisory area or timing as needed. The air
quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults,
and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Dog rescued after jump from Connecticut state park tower

  • Updated
  • 0
Dog rescued after jump from state park tower

Firefighters with the Bantam Fire Company rescued a dog that jumped and fell 34 feet from a tower atop Mt. Tom State Park in Litchfield on June 12.

Click here for updates on this story

WASHINGTON DEPOT, Connecticut (WFSB) — A dog that jumped and fell 34 feet from a tower at a state park in Washington Depot needed to be rescued by firefighters.

The Bantam Fire Company said it was called in to help at Mt. Tom State Park on Monday around 3:35 p.m.

Firefighters found that a dog jumped from the tower and was unable to move.

“Litchfield Fire Department was requested for the stokes wheel and the Gator,” Bantam firefighters said. “Washington Volunteer Fire Department was requested for manpower. We also notified our local vet to await the arrival of the dog.”

Firefighters said crews hiked to the top and met up with the dog and its owner.

“The dog was stable but needed to be carried to the bottom,” they said.

Crews left the woods at 4:40 p.m.

“We transported the dog comfortably resting in the stokes basket on Rescue 38 and transferred care to the vet staff at Northwest Corner Veterinary Hospital,” firefighters said. “We’re happy to report the dog has been examined and has no life-threatening injuries!”

Tags

Recommended for you