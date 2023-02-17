Donations flow in for earthquake aid

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. -- (WAOW) An area woman's donation drive for victims of the Middle Eastern earthquake is getting a lot of help from the Badger State and beyond.
Muzeyyen Fox has been collecting aid for the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria for the last few weeks, driving it down to the relief center in Chicago herself. She says donation have poured in from as far away as Texas, including a significant amount of cash from a Texas restaurant owner.
Fox said, "She emailed her corporate office asking for a donation, and they donated 1.5 million dollars."
Fox saying she's thankful for the help, and will continue making weekly trips. If you want to donate, you can drop off supplies at the Mobil gas station in Rothschild.