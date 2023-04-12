Door County Candle Company owners win big on TV gameshow

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Marathon and Lincoln Counties. Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam affecting Portage County. Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County. Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County. For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Wausau, Rothschild, Whiting Dam, Stevens Point, Biron Reservoir...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight. && ...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1169.0 feet, Up to 2 feet of water is surrounding an apartment in the Oak Island Park area and a business in the DC Everest Park area. Up to 2 feet of water may be surrounding homes along the Big Rib River west of Wausau along Sherman Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:10 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 1168.6 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 1167.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&