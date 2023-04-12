Door County Candle Company owners win big on TV gameshow

Door County, Wis. (WAOW) -- The owners of Door County Candle Company won big time on NBC's "The Wall" gameshow, which aired Tuesday night.
Christiana and Nic Trapani left the show with winnings of over $1.35 million.
"We are so absolutely humbled and grateful for not only the experience of being on The Wall and sharing our mission, but for all of the kind words and love we have received from so many people. It means so much to us," they posted on their Facebook page Wednesday.
They say they'll use the money to reinvest in their business so they can "make a difference in the world, one candle at a time."
The Door County Candle Company has grabbed headlines recently for their line of candles benefitting those affected by the war in Ukraine. According to their website, those candles have helped them raise more than $868,000 for a non-profit there.