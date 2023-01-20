Dorchester natives hope to win second 'BattleBots' championship

DORCHESTER, Wis. (WAOW) - A Wisconsin company is looking to capture their second championship in the hit TV show, 'BattleBots'.
Westar has been into battling bots for over 20 years as Team Whyachi, and they're a household name in the BattleBots community.
"22 years ago now in 2001, my dad seen it on TV and he's like well, we can do that," said Reese Ewert, pilot of 'Fusion' bot.
Since it's been over two decades since their last championship, Team Whyachi is feeling more motivated than ever to capture that title with their other bot, 'Hydra'.
"I don't know what's going to make us quit. I don't know if anything will," said Jake Ewert, pilot of 'Hydra'.
The show doesn't inform contestants until about two months before they start shooting, but once they get the call, they have to get to work. Team Whyachi's bots cost $25,000 and $35,000.
"You're working sometimes during the day, for sure nights and weekends. Probably 200 to 400 hours (of work)," said Reese.
With over 50 bots competing for 'the giant nut,' Team Whyachi knows there's stiff competition, but they have full confidence in Hydra.
"Hydra is the one to beat, it really is. We come in expecting to win," said Jake. "Bringing home the second nut is the ultimate goal."
The brothers try not to remember when they're on camera because they're focused on winning, but can't help but notice the magnitude of the matches.
"It's like walking out on Friday night (football), you're running through the banner, you're just full of adrenaline, and it's just a whole different thing just the competition, and the cameras are there to capture it," said Reese.
For those looking for a new Wisconsin team to root for, look no further than Team Whyachi.
"I'm telling you, the Packers sucked it up, so there's only one more team you can root for in Wisconsin," said Reese.
Hydra and Fusion are competing in 'BattleBots' every Thursday at 7 p.m. on Discovery Channel and Discovery+.