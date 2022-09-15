Dove's Nest provides needed oasis for families

TOWN OF ROME, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Dove's Nest on Lake Camelot is a respite retreat for families with a loved one suffering from a life-threatening illness. The purpose is to provide families much-needed relaxation with loved ones on the lakeside outside of hospital walls.
The stay is completely free of charge.
A relaxing day by the water is just what the Beard family needed.
"This summer has been very nice," said Chiora Beard, mother of Gwendolyn Beard, their two-year-old daughter that has been battling an acute myeloid leukemia + MECOM (a rare gene overexpression) a rare condition that has forced them to be in the hospital multiple days a week since birth.
"Finally having time to not be in a hospital, sitting and spending time together and focusing on development and focusing on each other - instead of survival, which has been nice," said Beard.
It's all made possible because of the Alex C. Dove Foundation, in honor of Alex Dove who passed in 2019 after a three-year battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer.
“He wasn't able to see it, but when we came through - we knew this is really what he wanted and would love," said Becky Dove, Alex's mother.
After graduating from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater - on Labor Day weekend of 2019 the Doves spent their last weekend together with Alex at their cabin in Rhinelander.
"I was unloading the truck, and Alex walked down by the water and I got finished bringing everything in and I looked at him, and he said "'Dad this is so relaxing"," Chad Dove, Alex's father, recalled. "So I looked back and said '"Do you think other people would like that'" and he said '"yes I do.'"
From then on, the family worked to start a foundation, prioritizing Alex's input and allowing him to have his vision play out just weeks before he passed away.
Alex's memory lives on at Dove's Nest, which was established in August 2019. It has become a legacy allowing families to spend time together in what are precious days with each other.
"And just come here and relax, and not have to worry about what their next day holds for their cancer, or illness that they have. They can relax here," said Brooke Torres, Alex's sister.
If you or someone you know could use the retreat, or you're looking to donate to Alex C. Dove Foundation go to its website - or its Facebook page.