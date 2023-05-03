Downtown funding proposal falls through

STEVENS POINT, Wis. -- (WAOW) Portage County goes back to the drawing board after funding plans for a $180 million dollar justice center are rejected.
The county board earlier voted to put the building on a green space toward the edge of town, but some want to see it built downtown.
Mayor Mike Wiza says the city is going to try and work out a compromise with the county to get the project back on track.
Wiza said, "If we're gonna do this project, it's arguably going to be the largest project that we see in a generation. We need to make sure that it's done correctly, and I think we can do that with some tweaks."
Wiza added that he is all for the proposal and will work to get it passed, but wants the city to have more input on the final plan.