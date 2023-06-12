DOWNTOWN UPDATES: Foundry on 3rd groundbreaking slated for spring 2024

WAUSAU (WAOW) — The downtown mall transformation project is ongoing and Greater Wausau provided some updates on the timelines and various projects.
According to the news release:
Important updates to the timeline of the project include:
● LAND RETURNED TO THE CITY: Of the 327,000 square feet where the mall once stood, about 130,000 square feet of this land has been returned to the city by Wisconsin Opportunity Zone for the construction of streets. The remaining 197,000 square feet for development is anticipated to bring in substantial tax revenue each year.
● STREET WORK: Much of the concrete cap which covered the surface of the former Wausau Center mall has been removed to make way for utilities and temporary streets being built to re-establish Second Street from Washington Street to Forest Street; extend Third Street to the south as it meets Jackson Street. The new streets will be 78 feet wide, with design features to include parking, bike traffic, wide sidewalks for pedestrians, dining areas, trees, and green spaces.
● THE FOUNDRY ON 3RD: The Foundry on 3rd, a multi-family/commercial building, will move its groundbreaking to the spring of 2024. Increased cost of construction materials, escalating interest rates were among reasons given for the delay.
● IMAGINARIUM: The Children’s Imaginarium is scheduled to open on October 1, 2023.
● HOM FURNITURE: Hom Furniture facade improvements are slated to be complete in fall of 2023, the exterior of Hom Furniture will be transformed as it connects to the new Children's Imaginarium.
“We are well on our way toward implementing our vision for a vibrant downtown Wausau,” said David Eckmann, President of Wausau Opportunity Zone, Inc. “Since day one, we have seen that the promise of this project will make Wausau a premier destination in central Wisconsin for talent attraction, retention, and economic development. The ripple effect of this project will transform our area. Wausau’s future is bright.”
In September, the Wausau Common Council approved the general development plan for the downtown mall revitalization project, green-lighting the $44 million project that will dynamically and responsibly reestablish the downtown for the next 50 years.
To learn more about the latest on the downtown mall revitalization project, please visit the Great Wausau downtown page.