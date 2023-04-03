DPI discusses budget for schools and mental health resources

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Wisconsin's superintendent talked funding Monday and how she's hoping to make use of next year's budget.
One of the biggest focuses, according to State Superintendent Jill Underly, was the need for more mental health support in schools and making sure kids have all the resources they need.
On top of that, making sure the state has enough teachers for the years to come.
Teacher recruiting and retention is something Underly hopes lawmakers focus on in order to keep a sense of stability.
"Our schools are facing unprecedented challenges right now," said Underly. "The legislature has an incredible opportunity to take on these challenges by passing this budget."
Officials say that these changes are needed because schools are facing issues with their own budget, retaining teachers, and too many referendums are needed to fund upgrades.
Underly urged lawmakers to take a deep dive into the budget saying kids are the future of Wisconsin, and if those resources aren't available, she could see some schools struggle and potentially close.