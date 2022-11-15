DPI releases annual report card

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The state's annual report card is out, and for some districts there is room for improvement.
Stevens Point District officials say they're happy about their standings on the DPI's annual report card. The district as a whole ranked as "meeting expectations" but it's the individual achievements they tell me they're most excited about.
"10 out of the 13 schools in our district are categorized as exceeding expectations, our attendance rates and our graduation rates both continue to be above state averages," said Christopher Nyman, Assistant Superintendent.
Nyman says there's still room to improve, saying there may still be lingering effects from the pandemic to contend with.
"We did not see the levels of growth that would have liked to have seen both in English Language Arts and mathematics respectively," he said.
It's the pandemic's disruptions that DPI officials say they want parents and educators to take into account when they look at this report.
"The report card uses data from school year 19-20, and data from school year 20-21, which I think you can all agree were pretty strange years, a lot of things happened," said Patrick Chambers, a DPI education consultant.
But Nyman says he believes the positive results Stevens Point did see should reassure parents that they're already well on the way to getting back to normal.
Based on this year's report card, DPI officials say they have a number of issues to improve upon statewide, including mental health access, introducing free universal school meals and increasing reimbursement for special education.