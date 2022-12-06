DPI Youth Risk Survey shows more students are experiencing anxiety

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - The latest report from the Department of Public Instruction says students are struggling with their mental health.
It's part of their youth risk survey, which is sent out every two years to try and get a gauge on how students' well-being, and mental health are doing.
The latest reports show a sharp rise of anxiety especially among female students and those who identify as lesbian, gay, or bisexual.
According to the survey, over two-thirds of female students who participated reported experiencing anxiety, and nearly 1/4 of females considered attempting suicide — twice as likely as male students.
For students who identify as lesbian, gay, or bisexual, 80% reported experiencing anxiety, with 22% thinking about suicide within the past 12 months.
For all the students that took the survey, 18% considered suicide within the past year, the highest number since 2003.
"As adults and leaders in our communities, we must care for all children," said Abigail Swentz from the Department of Public Instruction (DPI). "That means we must commit to doing the work necessary to foster belonging for every child, in every school, and in every community.
The DPI is urging schools to implement new policies that support belonging in school and encouraging more dialogue between students, families, and school staff.
To combat this rise, the DPI's latest budget request asks for $235 million going to mental health services in and out of public school, as well as an additional $36 million to expand aid for school-based mental health professionals.