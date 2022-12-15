'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' Campaign Kicks Off

The annual drive sober or get pulled over campaign is getting underway. The Marathon County Sheriff's Department is launching the initiative from now until New Year's, and that means law enforcement will be out in extra numbers, looking for drunk drivers this holiday season.
The Wisconsin DOT shows more than 140 people are killed by drunk driving each year. Ted Knoeck, a lieutenant with the Marathon County Sheriff's Department, said, "We really want to try to get the word out to find a driver, be responsible, something like that. So that is the reason, we just want to prevent crashes."
Knoeck said that bars will have vouchers for people who can't drive themselves home, but strongly advised anyone going out to have a designated driver.