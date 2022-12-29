Driving on slushy roads

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - With warmer temperatures, snow is melting and forming slush, changing road conditions.
When it comes to snow, slush, and ice, preparing to drive in these conditions is close to the same.
Drivers should be making sure that they're leaving with plenty of time to get to their destination, don't slam on the brakes, and never oversteer.
What makes slush different from the rest is the ability to hydroplane with that much water. If a driver starts hydroplaning, keep the steering wheel steady and lay off the gas to help straighten the vehicle out.
"If for some reason you see some slush and it pulls your car in a different direction, don't panic," said Sgt. Jon Pedersen from the Wisconsin State Highway Patrol.
If a driver goes into the ditch, make sure to stay in the vehicle and call 9-1-1 for assistance.