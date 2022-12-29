 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LIGHT FREEZING PRECIPITATION AND FOG MAY RESULT IN HAZARDOUS
TRAVEL TONIGHT...

Fog is expected to develop this evening, and may become dense in
spots. In addition, there is a chance of light freezing rain or
freezing drizzle later this evening and into the overnight hours.
The combination of poor visibility and slick roads may result in
locally hazardous travel conditions.

Light precipitation should end, and visibilities improve, as
drier air arrives in the wake of a cold frontal passage later
tonight. However, slick spots may linger into the morning commute.

Motorists should exercise caution tonight into early Friday.

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Visibility around a quarter mile or less at times in dense
fog.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Waushara, Wood, Shawano, and Waupaca
Counties.

* WHEN...Until Midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Driving on slushy roads

  • Updated
  • 0
Driving on slushy roads

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - With warmer temperatures, snow is melting and forming slush, changing road conditions.

When it comes to snow, slush, and ice, preparing to drive in these conditions is close to the same.

Drivers should be making sure that they're leaving with plenty of time to get to their destination, don't slam on the brakes, and never oversteer.

What makes slush different from the rest is the ability to hydroplane with that much water. If a driver starts hydroplaning, keep the steering wheel steady and lay off the gas to help straighten the vehicle out.

"If for some reason you see some slush and it pulls your car in a different direction, don't panic," said Sgt. Jon Pedersen from the Wisconsin State Highway Patrol.

If a driver goes into the ditch, make sure to stay in the vehicle and call 9-1-1 for assistance. 

Have story ideas? You can send them to aschindler@waow.com

Tags

