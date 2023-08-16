Drought causing faster leaf color change

NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN (WAOW) — Wisconsin is still in the midst of a hot summer, but fall foliage could be here ahead of schedule.
StormTrack 9 Meteorologist Brad Miller said an early leave color change is on the way because of the drought in the region.
"It's been so dry. Some of the trees … are starting to see a little bit of color change and this is a little early for this time of year,” said Miller. “That's just because the trees are working so hard, they're using up all of their chlorophyll in the summer just to keep things alive and because they're struggling during the drought."
Once leaves’ chlorophyll is gone, they will start changing color.
Some people welcomed the early leave change with open arms.
"I think it's great. I kind pf like fall over the summer, but summer's great, but fall is always beautiful and you can enjoy and see the sights and see the color of Wisconsin,” said Kinno Bonglamphone.
"I love to see signs of fall all over too. It's definitely my favorite season,” said Mandy Fraser.
The brightness of the leaves will be affected too.
When it comes time for fall, the oranges, reds, and yellows will not have the same sort of vibrance as they would in a wetter summer.
Areas like the Northwoods that have had more of a drought could have leaves turning even faster.