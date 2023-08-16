 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory from 6 AM CDT Thursday until 6:00 AM CDT Monday.
This advisory affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Canada will move into the
state from the northwest Thursday morning and travel south
southeast throughout the day. The PM2.5 air quality index (AQI)
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
(USG) level to the UNHEALTHY level. Remember, the UNHEALTHY AQI
level is unhealthy for everyone. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion and everyone else should consider
reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The best chance for UNHEALTHY AQI PM2.5 will reside across
western Wisconsin on Friday as high pressure moves over the state
and limits atmospheric mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI is expected to range from the USG
level to the UNHEALTHY level due to favorable weather conditions
alongside the presence of wildfire smoke. On both Saturday and
Sunday, mostly USG AQI ozone concentrations are expected inland
of the lake breeze, while those areas within the lake breeze will
have a better chance of reaching UNHEALTHY AQI ozone
concentrations. Remember, ozone concentrations are typically
maximized during the afternoon or evening before decreasing
overnight into the next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Drought causing faster leaf color change

NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN (WAOW) — Wisconsin is still in the midst of a hot summer, but fall foliage could be here ahead of schedule.

StormTrack 9 Meteorologist Brad Miller said an early leave color change is on the way because of the drought in the region.

"It's been so dry. Some of the trees … are starting to see a little bit of color change and this is a little early for this time of year,” said Miller. “That's just because the trees are working so hard, they're using up all of their chlorophyll in the summer just to keep things alive and because they're struggling during the drought."

Once leaves’ chlorophyll is gone, they will start changing color.

Some people welcomed the early leave change with open arms.

"I think it's great. I kind pf like fall over the summer, but summer's great, but fall is always beautiful and you can enjoy and see the sights and see the color of Wisconsin,” said Kinno Bonglamphone.

"I love to see signs of fall all over too. It's definitely my favorite season,” said Mandy Fraser.

The brightness of the leaves will be affected too. 

When it comes time for fall, the oranges, reds, and yellows will not have the same sort of vibrance as they would in a wetter summer.

Areas like the Northwoods that have had more of a drought could have leaves turning even faster.

