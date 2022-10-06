Drug bust: 7 arrested in large seizure of drugs in Vesper and Town of Hansen

- John Andereggen, 55 years old
- Stephanie Bennett, 28 years old
- John Brogan, 42 years old
- Patricia Kuter, 67 years old
- Mark Reiss, 54 years old
- Crystal Van Ert (Age 31)
- Crystal Volk (Age: 30)
These individuals were all taken into custody for different criminal charges depending on each individual’s involvement in the investigation. Some of the criminal charges include:
- Manufacturing and Delivery of Methamphetamine > Repeat Offender
- Possession with Intent Methamphetamine > Repeat Offender
- Possession of Cocaine
- Possession of THC
- Possession of Heroin
- Maintain Drug Trafficking Residence
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Child Neglect
- Resisting and Obstructing Arrest
- Felon in Possession of a Firearm
This was a joint investigation and the Wood County Sheriff’s Department would like to thank all assisting agency for their support. Taking these individuals, drugs, and firearms off the streets of Central Wisconsin surely makes our community safer, the Wood County press release stated.
Several tactical teams executed these warrants including: The Marshfield Police Department, Wisconsin Rapids Police Department, Nekoosa Police Department, Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, Stevens Point Police Department, Plover Police Department along with members of the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force assisted the Wood County Sheriff’s Department with the arrest of several individuals.