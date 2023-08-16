Due to food prices sky rocketing: how is this affecting tailgating?

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Football season is here, but the cost of food and drinks is still a concern for some.
Food prices rose 4.9% between July 2022 and July 2023, according to the most recent consumer price index (CPI) report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The local grocery store Towline Market has been around for over 50 years. Dave Jagler the owner of the store states that although inflation has prices high people will still pay the price.
"People have tradition's and its certain things they buy and they aren't effected by the price of things they'll buy it because that's what their used to having," said Jagler.
During tailgating Towline Market also sees a higher sale in Meat and Alcohol.
"Buy brats, hamburgers, steaks, tenderloins, and we might run out of certain flavors of brats but we always have plenty of meat on hand," said Jagler.