Eagle River celebrates community with Paul Bunyan Fest

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WAOW) -- A celebration in the Northwoods Wednesday celebrated the community with a mythical theme.
The Eagle River Chamber of Commerce says they've been planning Paul Bunyan Fest since the beginning of the year.
Michelle Williams, the events coordinator at the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce, says the event is a great way for people to visit Vilas County and learn more about what the Northwoods has to offer.
"It's a lot of fun. I really enjoy getting to see all the people that come down and how much fun they're having and just how much they're enjoying the town and the people," Williams said.
She says the event supports local businesses and the city's economy with more people visiting.