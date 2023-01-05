Eagle River ice castle won't be created this year

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WAOW) — According to a Facebook post Wednesday night from the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce, the prominent ice castle will not be created in 2023.
With recent weather conditions are not conducive to creating the castle. This is the third time in four years the ice castle will not be created.
The post states:
"We are sad to announce that the ice castle will not be making a return in 2023. Mother nature was not kind to the castle this year, as the ice conditions are not suitable for building. Let’s hope for better luck in 2024!"