Eagle River Sports Dome with long history getting renovations

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WAOW) — Eagle River is known as the 'Hockey Capital of the World' due to it being the location for the Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame and the nearly century old Eagle River Sports Arena dome.
When a facility is that old though, renovations and refurbishing is a must to keep it up to standard.
They were given the Neighborhood Promise Grant which gave them $250,000 to renew and fix many items around the dome.
Republic Services is pitching in due to how much the organization gives back to the community.
"The people at the Eagle River Recreation Association understand the history of the dome, and want to take time to preserve it, while also continuing to make history in the future." said sales manager Tyler Jacobson.
Moving forward the rink is looking to make more improvements and get ready for skates to hit the ice.