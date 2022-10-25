Early in-person voting now underway

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The primary election is two weeks away, but for those that may not be able to make it to the polls on November 8th, early in-person voting started Tuesday.
If you still need to register, you can do so at your clerk's office by providing a state issued ID and a proof of residence.
When voting, make sure to have your ID with you.
Kaitlyn Bernarde, Wausau's City Clerk, said no one needs to provide a reason to vote early, but that there are many reasons someone may choose to do so.
"If they are going out of town, that's a very common one we get questions about," Bernarde said, "If they feel there isn't enough time for them to still receive a ballot, mark it, and return it to us, they might want to vote in person."
To make sure your vote counts, on top of completely filling out and signing your ballot, Marathon County Clerk Kim Trueblood has a few other things to keep in mind.
"This is not a partisan election, so you can cross over from one party to another for different races or sometimes people will choose two candidates for the same race," Trueblood said.
Wausau City Hall will offer in-person early voting starting October 25 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every weekday until Election Day, and on Saturday, November 5th from 8 a.m. to noon.
If you're in Marathon County, you can find your municipal clerk and the times and dates for early in-person voting, you can visit the county website.
You can visit myvote.wi.gov to request an absentee ballot and see who is on the ballot.