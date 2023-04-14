Early morning fire destroys condo

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Lincoln and Marathon
Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Alexander Reservoir affecting Lincoln
County.

Wisconsin River below Biron Reservoir affecting Wood County.

Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

Prairie River near Merrill affecting Lincoln County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Otter Rapids-Eagle River,
Rainbow Reservoir, Rhinelander, Alice Lake Reservoir, Tomahawk Dam,
Hat Rapids Dam, Grandfather Dam, Merrill, Alexander Reservoir,
Wausau, Rothschild, Dubay Reservoir, Whiting Dam, Stevens Point,
Wisconsin Rapids, Biron Reservoir...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...Until Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, several feet of water may be covering area
parks and lowland in Merrill. Flood waters reach the base of the
river gauging station.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:55 AM CDT Friday the stage was 13.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.4
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Early morning fire destroys condo

  • Updated
  • 0
Early morning fire destroys condo

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. -- (WAOW) First responders were called to a fire at the condo complex on Whitespire Road in Rothschild, bringing in reinforcements from as far away as Stevens Point, and it still took them several hours to put the flames out. Neighbors describing what they saw as firefighters continued to battle the flames. 

Resident Matt Record said, "I checked my front window the other side of my condo and I saw the fire ball and my heart immediately started pounding and I started tearing up a little bit."

First responders also calling for assistance from the American Red Cross, who sent out several volunteers to help.

Kathryn Halvorsen, the executive director for the North Central Region, said, "Our volunteers, in the middle of the night, answered that call and helped with whatever needs of those impacted were. So whether that's lending a helping hand or helping with their recovery plan, those were steps that were taken."

The Red Cross is working with 10 of the victims who have been displaced by the fire, helping them with mental health services, as well as housing and financial assistance. 

The cause of the fire is not yet known, and none of the residents were injured. One firefighter had to be treated for minor injuries. 