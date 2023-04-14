Early morning fire destroys condo

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. -- (WAOW) First responders were called to a fire at the condo complex on Whitespire Road in Rothschild, bringing in reinforcements from as far away as Stevens Point, and it still took them several hours to put the flames out. Neighbors describing what they saw as firefighters continued to battle the flames.
Resident Matt Record said, "I checked my front window the other side of my condo and I saw the fire ball and my heart immediately started pounding and I started tearing up a little bit."
First responders also calling for assistance from the American Red Cross, who sent out several volunteers to help.
Kathryn Halvorsen, the executive director for the North Central Region, said, "Our volunteers, in the middle of the night, answered that call and helped with whatever needs of those impacted were. So whether that's lending a helping hand or helping with their recovery plan, those were steps that were taken."
The Red Cross is working with 10 of the victims who have been displaced by the fire, helping them with mental health services, as well as housing and financial assistance.
The cause of the fire is not yet known, and none of the residents were injured. One firefighter had to be treated for minor injuries.