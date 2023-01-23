Edgar Senior Named Candidate For U.S. Presidential Scholar Award

EDGAR, Wis. (WAOW) - An area student is being recognized for his hard work - both inside and outside the classroom.
Carver Higgins, a senior at Edgar High School has been named a candidate for the U.S Presidential Scholar Program - which recognizes the nation's most distinguished seniors.
Carver is an officer of multiple extracurricular programs at Edgar such as Future Business Leaders of America, Family Career, Community Leaders of America and other clubs and organizations.
He also is enrolled in multiple college level courses right now, that will carry over following graduation.
"Pretty much as long as I can remember my parents have been putting me in those things and they have been pushing me all throughout middle and high school to do the best that I can," Higgins said. "It's just kind of a good feeling - what I'm doing means something to someone else more than just myself."
Scholars will be chosen in May - and if selected Higgins will be invited to the White House to receive a medal for his accomplishments.
Carver also added he has not decided on a college school for secondary education but is excited to keep all of his options open.