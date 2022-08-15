Edgewater Manor preparing for demolition

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - Edgewater Manor in Stevens Point has been vacant since the beginning of the year, and the city is now looking to bulldoze it.
Pending city council's approval, they'll open up bids for the demolition.
The city hopes to have everything completed within the next couple months, and mayor Mike Wiza is open to suggestions for what the space could be used for.
"If you think that you can make an idea work, by all means, bring it to us. We'd love to be able to help you out," said Mayor Wiza.
If you have ideas to what could replace Edgewater Manor, officials say reach out to city hall.