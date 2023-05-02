Area school districts are showing their support for educators has the teacher shortage grows

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- Economic Policy Institute estimates that by 2024, the United States will need more than 300,000 teachers to fill the demand for educators nationwide.
Schools in our area are working to show their staff they appreciate all the hard work they are doing.
The teacher shortage is making an impact on the Stevens Point Area Public School District. The district is working to hire more teachers by highlighting the community as a selling point. They want recruits to be aware of the area's natural beauty, the unique abilities of the school district, mentor programs and offering competitive wages to staff members.
As National Teacher Appreciation Day kicks off, one district official says there are long-term options to help support area teachers.
"I think being really educated on what the needs are of public education right now and being supportive of public education," said Sarah O'Donnell, Director of Communications for the Stevens Point Area Public Schools. "I think there are a lot of assumptions made about what is happening in the classroom, so taking the time to really be aware of what those issues are."
For those interested in doing something special for a teacher, National Teacher Appreciation Week is May 8-May 12.