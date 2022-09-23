BREAKING: Wisconsin Rapids High School evacuated due to 'gas smell' detected

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- A gas smell detected at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School and students and staff were evacuated while the source of the smell is investigated, according to the Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools Facebook page.
The source of the smell has been identified with the boiler start-up and a valve malfunction. This mechanical issue has been addressed and students should return to class shortly.
Additional investigation is currently ongoing to ensure that this was the only source of the smell prior to allowing students and staff to return to the building.