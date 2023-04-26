Consent seminar at Wausau West aims to prevent sexual assault

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Sophomores at Wausau West High School learned about the importance of consent and preventing teen domestic violence On Wednesday morning.
Kimberly Pufahl, youth and family advocate in the sexual assault victims' services and a prevention educator with the Women's Community has been teaching students about sexual harassment, violence and toxic habits that can happen in unhealthy relationships.
Pufahl has been teaching these lessons at area schools for years.
Pufahl has noticed a shift in students attending her week-long seminar. More and more students are coming to her class already with an understanding of consent.
During Wednesday's class, Pufahl read a sexual assault scenario to the class, she asked the students to identify who was responsible for the assault. For the first time in years, all the students correctly identified the attacker as responsible.
"I know that something I bring up in class is that we have a detail in the story that the victim is wearing a skirt. Years ago, I always heard from classrooms that (the skirt) was a piece they thought meant the victim was responsible for what happened," Pufahl said. "We have seen that change over the years; I don't hear any students mention that clothing equals consent. "
On Wednesday, the lessons at Wausau West also included with a panel from the Marathon County sexual assault intervention team.