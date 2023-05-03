D.C. Everest students present training door to SAFER

WESTON (WAOW) — There's s new training tool for the South Area Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) district.
The training tool is all thanks to D.C. Everest High School students. Three DCE Enterprise course students built a steel door for SAFER.
Firefighters got their first look at it Wednesday.
The steel door took several months to create and is based on a design by the class teacher.
Students involved say it's been the toughest project of the year.
"We had to order some metal but then we welded it together ourselves," explained Elizabeth Koenig said.
"Most of the pieces are welded together," added Riley Held. "But the whole thing can be dismounted and taken apart for easier transport."
The door will be housed at the SAFER building in Rib Mountain. Firefighters will use it to practice getting through doors during an emergency.