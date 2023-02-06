 Skip to main content
...A WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION TO BRING SLIPPERY AND ICY ROADS
TO AREAS NORTH AND WEST OF THE FOX VALLEY TONIGHT...

For far north-central Wisconsin, precipitation will mainly be
snow and possibly chance for some freezing drizzle after the snow
Tuesday morning. One to two inches of heavy, wet snow will be
possible north of Merrill to Antigo to Pembine.

For central to far northeastern Wisconsin, precipitation will
consist of a mix of snow, freezing rain, and freezing drizzle.
The highest probability of icing will occur from Wausau to Keshena
to Wausaukee where up to 0.05 inches of ice is possible.

Temperatures will be gradually rising tonight. Even though air
temperatures may rise above freezing, surface temperatures may
still be cold enough to cause liquid precipitation to freeze on
contact with the pavement overnight.

The heaviest precipitation will occur this evening. Road
conditions are expected to deteriorate as the mixed precipitation
sweeps across the area. Anyone with travel plans should be
prepared for slippery or icy road conditions and allow for extra
time to reach your destination.

Fifth grader successfully petitions to allow hats at his Utah school

Fifth grader successfully petitions to allow hats at his school

Manila Elementary School's policy allows students to wear ball caps only on designated days, a rule James Cope was not fond of.

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (KSL) -- If he could have it his way, fifth grader James Cope would wear a baseball cap every single day. From his favorite teams to his favorite city, there is no shortage of decorated baseball caps in the 10-year-old’s closet.

“I really like my hats,” Cope said. “I have one for my favorite baseball team — the Kansas Royals — and one for the Jazz. I also have one for Pleasant Grove.”

But walking into his elementary school with a hat on is something he could not do very often.

“We could only wear hats every Friday because of spirit day,” he said.

Manila Elementary School’s policy allows students to wear ball caps only on designated days, a rule Cope was not fond of.

“I thought it was unfair, and I didn’t see any reasons why we couldn’t wear hats,” he said.

So he started a petition with reasons why he believed students should be allowed to sport their favorite hats every day of the week.

“I think it will be better to wear hats because it will block your eyes from the sun,” Cope wrote in his petition. “In the morning when you are getting ready for school, you can just put a hat on so you don’t get to school late. Plus, you don’t have to worry about your hairstyle, you can just put a hat on your head.”

He waited near doorways on campus and stopped fellow schoolmates to explain his cause and collect signatures. After about a week, he successfully gathered 182 names and presented the petition to his principal.

“I was so impressed with all that he did. This was such a fun idea. He had worked with his teachers to come up with the format of how to write it and got his reasonings down and he even had in conclusion,” said Rachelle Spencer, principal of Manila Elementary School. “He is defiantly a young statesmen!”

Spencer said after reviewing his request, she was happy to change the rules on wearing hats during school.

“This was actually one of the easiest decisions I’ve made as an administrator,” she said.

It was an exciting outcome to a process Cope feels we could all learn from.

“Never give up. Keep trying and then you’ll meet your goal eventually,” he said.

The school, which has about 550 students, plans to kick off the change on Friday with a hat day.

