Local middle school honors fallen firefighter

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- Last month, Riley Huiras of the Grand Rapids Volunteer Fire Department tragically lost his life. Recently, his former middle school honored him by hosting a dunk tank event in his honor.
Tim Bean, the athletic director at Wisconsin Rapids Area Middle School said students have rallied around the honoring of Huiras.
"We've dedicated our fall sports season to him, and I had many students come up and just ask if they could just donate money on behalf of Riley," Huiras said.
Huiras was heavily involved in the volunteer fire department as well as the auxiliary police department and was studying to become a police officer.
Health Teacher Amy Andrys said, "Those were really important things to him," said Amy Andrys, a health teacher.
The money raised will be donated in Huiras' name to the Grand Rapids Volunteer Fire Department and Grand Rapids Auxiliary Police Department.