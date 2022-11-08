Merrill school referendum fails again

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Merrill Area Public Schools (MAPS) referendum failed once again Tuesday on Election Night.
The final tally was 4,479 no votes while 4,095 voted to pass the referendum.
Between April and August, MAPS had to make budget cuts after a referendum failed after the school board tried to continue a 2018 referendum. The referendum was put forth to provide the district with $2.5 million over the next four years. It failed, earning just 43 percent of the vote, according to WXPR.
We reported in August administrators at the school district said dealing with a limited budget has made them have to cut programs, change curriculums and more. Administrators said the need and the reason for the referendum never left.
The referendum was approved by the school board to be on the November election ballot.