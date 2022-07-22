Mid-State celebrates site dedication for new AMETA center

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - Hundreds of Mid-State Technical College apprentices will soon get a new home on-campus -- one the school hopes will keep attracting future workers to Wisconsin.
This project began back in 2018, and is officially moving onto the building phase.
The 50,0000 sq. ft. building will house the Wisconsin Bureau of Apprenticeship Standards (BAS) which oversees over 400 area apprenticeships that include manufacturing, engineering and technology.
The goal for the project is to help train the next workforce and keep them in central Wisconsin.
They will be breaking ground within the next few weeks, and expect to be able to open the doors by the end of 2023.
"We've had a hundred and fourteen business and individuals that have stepped up to make this happen. This is a project that is truly built on student and community need so we need to celebrate that," said Shelly Mondeik, President of Mid-State Technical College.
The project is currently in the running for a federal grant, and they are expect to know if they are approved within 6-8 weeks.
If approved they would receive another 17 million dollars to expand project.