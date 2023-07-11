Mid-State offers new Hospitality program

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) — Mid-State Technical College is now offering a one-year hospitality program.
The hospitality field is one that you see in everyday life, whether you're dining, staying in a hotel or flying on a plane.
It truly is endless, which is the exact reason Mid-State is looking to beef up the program.
The goal is to send out quality candidates into the work field.
That includes ones that don't have as much time to spend in college, but still want to be viewed as a quality candidate.
“The goals of the new program are really just to get students a validated industry credential sooner than two years, sometimes we don’t have two years for education so really getting that one year under your belt either working in the industry or entering in the industry it really just gives you that real life work experience,” said Angela Steinhauer, a Hospitality Instructor at Mid-State.
While building the program they spoke with industry professionals to create a program catered to assisting in the best possible ways.
Even Ryan Petrouske, Director of the Culinary Arts Program, understands the importance of hospitality in any industry.
"Restaurants have lost touch with being hospitable we really have to cater to our customer, or we have no business the real boss of any business is the customer walking in the door. They’re the ones with the finances,” Petrouske said.
Looking ahead Mid-State will work hand in hand with the culinary program, much like they will in the real world.