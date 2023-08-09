New CNC program at Mid-State Technical College

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Wood County in central Wisconsin...
Marathon County in central Wisconsin...

* Until 730 PM CDT.

* At 640 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Medford to 6 miles west of Colby to 9 miles
southwest of Greenwood, moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near...
Spencer around 655 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include
Marshfield, Wausau, Rib Mountain and Pittsville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Wood and
western Marathon Counties through 715 PM CDT...

At 633 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Medford to near Owen to 9 miles northeast
of Fairchild. Movement was southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Spencer around 655 PM CDT.
Marshfield around 705 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Edgar, North Wood
County Park, Big Eau Pleine County Park, Little Chicago, Auburndale,
March Rapids, Hamburg, Hewitt, Rib Falls and Fenwood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

New CNC program at Mid-State Technical College

  • Updated
  • 0
midstatetechprogram.PNG

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) — Computerized technology in industrial jobs has been on the rise and with that, there’s become a need for an emphasis on it early for those looking to break into the workforce.

A new program at Mid-State Technical College wants to help students get their hands dirty in the machining lab, hoping the experience sets them up for well-paying Wisconsin-based jobs. 

The kind of heavy machinery in the program is not something a person could buy at the hardware store, but it is in manufacturing plants and workshops all across Wisconsin.

That’s why Mid-State Technical College started a new program to help train students how to use the gear and said there’s a big need, and a big paycheck, for people who know how to use it.

"We like to use Haas because they work well with education,” said Precision Machining Instructor Kerry Duckart. “These are machines that students would see in industry and if they can't run a Haas they can run the machines that industry has for them to run.”

The program is not just for college students either.

During the summer they have classes for high schoolers to get some hands-on practice in machining; showing there’s more options for a good future than a four-year degree.

"Usually there's about eight to ten people in a class, so you're pretty hands-on with the teacher, you're learning a lot of knowledge, and pretty much everyone there is at a different skill set so it's not just the teacher teaching you,” said high school student and program member Logan Foemmel. “[Almost] everyone is just showing off their little bits of knowledge they know."

Foemmel has a knack for working with machines, but said there is still plenty to learn.

"Once you know how to program with one of the CAM softwares,” said Foemmel. “Once you know how to do that, you can pretty much use any machine, but you have to have the knowledge to also set up the machine, put tools in it, and stuff like that." 

There are 15 scholarships in total to new and upcoming students covering up to $3,500 dollars.

The program is open to anyone who wants to apply. The deadline for scholarships is the fifteenth of August.

Tags

Recommended for you