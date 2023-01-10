New School Resource Officer pegged for D.C. Everest

Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog Across Central Wisconsin and the Southern Fox Valley This Afternoon... Patchy dense fog continues to impact area across parts of central Wisconsin and the southern Fox Valley early this afternoon. Surface observations indicate visibilities below one half mile and as low as a quarter mile at some locations. With temperatures near to just above freezing, untreated roads may be slippery. Only minor improvements are expected for the rest of the afternoon. Use caution if commuting or traveling and be prepared to slow down.