New School Resource Officer pegged for D.C. Everest

WESTON (WAOW) — D.C. Everest has a new School Resource Officer according to a press release from the Everest Metro Police Department on Tuesday.
Officer Josh English was assigned to the D.C. Everest Senior High School starting at the beginning of 2023.
This comes after popular and longtime resource officer Frank Wierzbanowski was placed on leave on Nov. 18. Wierzbanowski then retired on Dec. 7. Wierzbanowski has been at the D.C. Everest school officer for 15 years.
Officer English started with the Everest Metro Police Department in June 2021. Despite being new to policing, English has served with the United States Air Force for over 20 years. Prior to his retirement, his assignment was in the Security Forces career field, with a rank of Master Sergeant.
Officer Josh English is married and has four children, including two of his children enrolled at D.C. Everest School District.
The release also states:
He enjoys coaching and refereeing sporting events. Officer English has a very approachable personality that will allow him to make quick connections with students and staff! If you see him around, please stop and say hi!