Northcentral Technical College unveils new lab

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A new lab opened at a local college, and it could supply a boost area manufacturers.
Northcentral Technical College celebrated its Smart Manufacturing Lab, focusing on industry 4.0, which includes things like automation, robotics, data analysis and more.
NTC says it helps put students on a path for success when they head into the workforce.
"We might have incumbent workers or we might have students who just graduated from high school who want to learn more, and be able to participate in the high technology environment in Central Wisconsin," said Jeannie Worden, President of NTC.
The technical school is partnering with area school districts, so younger students can get a hands-on experience before graduating high school.
The college will offer an associate degree starting next fall which focuses on this technology.