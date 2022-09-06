One area school district hoping to reverse trend of declining test scores

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - (WAOW) It's happening not just here, but throughout the country.
Students are seeing a drop in Math and English proficiency, and one area school says they're working to reverse the trend.
Experts say there is not one single reason for the drop in scores, instead multiple factors that have lead to the overall decrease.
Among them, communication in the classroom, especially in the digital world.
"When they're speaking, they're starting to use more slang, using the computer we don't use as much of the punctuation, or some of the formalness. We throw in shortcuts and slang," said Connie Heidemann, Executive Director the Marathon County Literacy Council
Another major factor is not making it to class at all.
"Frequent absences are of course a major inhibitor of academic performance," said Craig Broeren, Superintendent for the Wisconsin Rapids Public School District. "Just being present with regular frequency, you know every day or pretty much every day is going to have a more positive impact than students having multiple absences."
In Wisconsin Rapids, almost 14% of all students are considered chronically absent, which means they are missing more than 10% of the school days. This comes in just under 2% higher than the statewide average.
Of course, the Covid-19 pandemic also playing apart in the absence's. Wisconsin Rapids officials also say 32% of K-12th grade students in the district are below a basic level of proficiency in Math, and nearly one fourth of students are below basic proficiency in English.
But officials say they are working to bring these scores back up.
"We have plans for additional monitoring, intervention, staffing, using some of the ESSER funds- and so forth so that we hope to see some change over time," said Superintendent Broeren.