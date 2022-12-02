 Skip to main content
Popular school resource officer Wierzbanowski to retire Dec. 7 after being placed on paid leave

Rashad Williams

WESTON (WAOW) — After being placed on paid leave, D.C. Everest school resource officer Frank Wierzbanowski is retiring on Dec. 7, according to Everest Metro Police Chief Clay Schulz. 

Wierzbanowski was placed on leave on Nov. 18. 

An Internal review was not completed because of the retirement announcement, Schulz said. 

In an email to News 9 on Nov. 22, Schulz said; "Officer Frank Wierzbanowski, who is assigned to the (D.C.) Everest Senior High School, is currently on administrative leave, pending an internal review for possible policy violations."

Currently, Schulz said the department is seeking out interest through current officers to replace the popular Wierzbanowski at D.C. Everest schools. Schulz said it will be done in conjunction and with cooperation from the school board. 

The school district sent a letter to parents regarding Weirzbanowski being placed on leave.

Part of the letter reads, "We understand our School Resource Officers play an important role in our schools and during Officer Wierzbanowski's absence we will continue to collaborate with the Everest Metro Police Department to provide our students and staff with the support and resources they need."

