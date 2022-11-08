Rhinelander school referendum passes

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Rhinelander School District's referendum has passed by a significant margin on Election Night.
The referendum received 60% of the votes to pass. The final tally was: 5,698 yes; 3,844 no.
The referendum was on the ballot to fund critical student programs and services in areas like mental health and special education, while also covering costs to keep buses running and heating its schools.
"In a time where property taxes go down, we can pass a referendum for less money this time around and continue to provide the great resources that we have for our students and our staff." said Eric Burke, Superintendent, in a September interview.
Officials said the tax rate is expected to stay at a similar rate or even decrease due to some state aid.
The referendum would expire at the end of the 2026-2027 school year.