Rib Lake Elementary holds celebration for being National Blue Ribbon School

RIB LAKE, Wis. (WAOW) -- Rib Lake Elementary is one of eight schools in Wisconsin recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022 from the U.S. Department of Education.
National Blue Ribbon awards are given to top-performing schools through outstanding academic excellence.
Rib Lake Elementary held an assembly today to celebrate the honor and as a sendoff as representatives from the school are headed to Washington D.C. to receive the award.
Rib Lake Elementary School's Principal, Jon Dallmann, is proud of his students and staff for what it took to receive a National Blue Ribbon.
"Believing in the kids, believing in what they can do and just teaching them a growth mindset, which is truly a life skill that they can persevere through anything that happens in life is just gonna help them," Dallmann said. "That's what we do, and it pays off."
This is the first time that Rib Lake Elementary School has won a National Blue Ribbon Award but the high school received a National Blue Ribbon award in 2011.