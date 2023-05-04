State DPI launches investigation into Wausau East band teacher

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) – The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction is investigating possible “immoral conduct” by the Wausau East High School band teacher over comments made in class.

Teacher Robert Perkins was accused by a student of Hmong descent of making racist and sexist comments.

That student’s father, Thavone Vongphakdy, said his son was drastically affected by Perkins’ actions and has not attended school in weeks.

Those allegations lead to an internal investigation by the Wausau School District, which cleared Perkins of wrongdoing but said its students were “let down” by actions of the district’s staff.

Now, the state is involved.

In an email to WAOW, DPI spokesman Chris Bucher said while the department can’t comment on the specifics of the investigation, he could confirm one is underway. There also is no set timeline, so it’s unclear just how long the investigation would take.

Under state statutes found here, “immoral conduct” violates commonly accepted standards that can endanger a student, including their welfare or education. It could result in the revocation of a teacher’s license.

People can check the status of the investigation by searching the Educator License Lookup portal on the DPI’s website here.

Meanwhile, a group of community leaders is demanding the school district do more.

In a news release, they’re calling for “accountability, justice and reparation,” saying Perkins’ actions created a hostile environment.

They say, in part, the statement by Superintendent Keith Hilts “dismisses victims from marginalized communities and prioritizes the one who caused the harm.”

You can read their statement here.

WAOW has reached out to the Wausau School District but has not yet heard back.