Student-run food truck comes to Wausau West

WAUSAU (WAOW) -- An extra lunch option came to Wausau West - just for the day on Thursday.
Tacos and cupcakes attracted dozens of hungry Wausau West students on the school grounds.
The foods and hospitality classes worked together on the project with several student groups developing and pitching different food truck ideas.
A food truck was donated by Urban Bistro for the students to use.
The owner, Clint Schultz, says it teaches what sweat equity really is.
"[They] get an understanding of the little, finer things," explained Schultz. "You know, it's not just about having an idea. It's how to make that idea come to reality."
"Learning soft skills," teacher Carl Hert added. "They're learning how to use time management, communication, leadership. So, they're learning a lot of different things."
The project goes beyond learning, with all the food truck proceeds going to the Wausau West food pantry.