Tomahawk bus incident: Fed-up driver takes students to bus barn instead of home

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW) — According to our reporting and confirmed through emails obtained by News 9, a Tomahawk bus driver will "no longer be transporting students" after an incident during student drop-off after school on Wednesday.
The bus driver apparently became fed up with student behavior and drove the bus back to the bus barn in the middle of dropping kids off on the route after school. An alternate driver was called "to complete the route and all students (were) safely returned home."
In an email to parents the School District said:
This evening, the Tomahawk Bus Company notified school administration of an incident that occurred after school on one of the buses. Law enforcement is currently involved and conducting a full investigation. There were no reported injuries and no students are in danger. An alternate bus driver was assigned to complete the route and all students have been safely returned home. School administration is currently working with the bus company to gather more information. In the meantime, we can assure all families this was an isolated incident and there are no current concerns for safety.
Thank you.
An email sent out by Tomahawk superintendent Wendell Quesinberry to Tomahawk families said "the driver involved will no longer be transporting students of the School District of Tomahawk. Police are continuing to investigate this matter, but have informed us that the driver has been interviewed and is cooperative. No arrests have been made and the driver has not been ticketed for any violations. "
The full email:
Dear Tomahawk Families,
We understand and sympathize with the concerns voiced by many of our families regarding the behavior of a bus driver on the afternoon of January 18. Our students' safety and security, whether in school, in transit, or at home, is of paramount concern to our district. It is important to note that we are actively working with the Tomahawk Bus Company to gather the details leading up to this event. They have assured us that the driver involved will no longer be transporting students of the School District of Tomahawk. Police are continuing to investigate this matter, but have informed us that the driver has been interviewed and is cooperative. No arrests have been made and the driver has not been ticketed for any violations.
Safely transporting our students to and from school is no menial task. We value our partnership with the Tomahawk Bus Company and hope this incident doesn't tarnish the dedication shown by all of the other bus drivers.
Thank you.
News 9 has sent emails to the Tomahawk Bus Company and the Tomahawk School District but has yet to receive a response. This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.