UW-Stevens Point ready to say goodbye to beloved campus library

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — The demolition of UWSP's Albertson Hall is underway.
The over half century library wrapped up its last year of service back in January, and now sits empty, with most of the outer structure and windows removed.
Greg Marsicek, the director of planning and construction at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point says workers have gotten rid of everything you can imagine in the interior leaving only concrete slabs.
"We were able to take out the HVAC, windows around the exterior, and facades out of the current building," Marsicek said.
He mentioned that the destruction of the library won't be anything with wrecking balls or explosives, but rather excavation.
"It will be a much more quiet demolition so people who live around here, won't need to leave their homes, which is a really great thing," Marsicek said.
Gretel Stock, the Dean of the University College of UWSP, says for those students and staff who spent many long nights in Albertson Hall, the demo is bittersweet.
"We already have a ton of people who regularly used Albertson Hall as their home away from home, as their place to focus, their place to connect, to collaborate," Stock said.
The new library project for the school won't be completed until fall semester 2025, but there is excitement building.
"It's going to have a huge impact on students. The new building will be designed so students can find their way easily and discover their purpose," Stock said.
In the meantime, students will be re-routed around the area and Albertson's services will be moved to another building across campus.
Albertson's replacement will be a 4-floor facility and will include a 24-hour student center and be based to look more like a park with plenty of green space.
UWSP set up a live-cam of the demolition process, so people can tune into the live feed through their website.