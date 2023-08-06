UWSP is making more protection measures to ensure students safety

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — The University of Stevens Point wants to guarantee students a safe campus.
The UWSP campus police is doing this by hosting a number of training seminars. The purpose is to make sure they are prepared for anything.
"Number one concern is safety and security of campus so their a lot of things that happen behind the scenes to assure that we have very happy and productive educational year for the students," said Chief of Police at UWSP, Tony Babl.
The University of Wisconsin also send out notification's throughout all the campuses to make sure everyone is in the loop.
Corinna Neeb is the Emergency Management Specialist at UWSP and she states that university also has plans to handle the aftermath of emergency situations.
"Location set-ups, vigils and other sorts of events that occur so we learn a lot from what has already happened and look at how if their are certain things we can look at ahead of time to pre-plan ahead of time," Neeb said.
The university also has plans in the future to host a training for active shooters.