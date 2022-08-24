UWSP Parking Services switching to virtual license plate recognition

(WAOW) -- The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Parking Services had moved to virtual license plate recognition for the 2022-'23 academic year.
Press permits will not be distributed because no parking tags will need to be displayed, according to UWSP communications team.
If you use a marked company vehicle, that is your identification and you will not be ticketed.
If you do not use a marked company vehicle, please contact Nick Schultz or Carrie Heibler (715-346-3572) and they will call in your vehicle plates for your time on campus.
For UWSP at Wausau, visitor parking is marked in Lots C and G and at UWSP at Marshfield, parking is free.