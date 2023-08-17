Wausau East teacher, orchestra students take trip of a lifetime to Europe

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — A trip across the pond for a group of high school students in the Wausau area proved memorable.
People say don't take life's experiences for granted - that's exactly what a group of 22 students and their teacher from the Wausau East High School Orchestra did.
They were given the opportunity to travel across the world to play in concerts and explore Europe.
For Kirsten Hornby and some of her students, teaching and playing in an orchestra is a passion, but that passion allowed them to do something many can only dream of doing.
After spending a lot of time practicing, including some eight-hour practices, they made the trip across the Atlantic to places like London, Paris, Munich and much of Italy.
Some students even were able to talk about their experience and shared some pretty fascinating stories about London and how Europeans don't know about bacon and brown sugar mixed with baked beans, or baked beans for that matter.
"It was so much fun, it was a lot of work, but it was worth it in the end. It was really neat getting to go to all of these places and just develop a perspective on how their world is," said one of the students.
Another student went on to say that you just need to live in the moment.
"I think it was very eye-opening to have to realize, you have to focus on the positive more than you think."
Other students said that the tour around Europe is something they would love to do again.
"I would do this again, in a heartbeat. There's nothing like it I've ever done. It was so cool," they said.
The students were able to go because the Wisconsin All Stars of Music organization gave teachers the permission to create invitations for those students who can perform above the rest.
Hornby, says that she is beyond happy for her students who have an interest in music and they tried many new things on the trip; creating memories that will stick with them forever.
The orchestra is already working on setting up a school class trip to Spain next year, and to do so, they'll be fundraising at Lambeau Field for the Packers' preseason game this coming Saturday.